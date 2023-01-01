Menu
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



 R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



 Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




 R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

163,418 KM

$16,989

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

163,418KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGKHR575755

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,418 KM

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C






R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.






Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.







R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan