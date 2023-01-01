$21,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
GT | AWD | Leather | 7 Seater | Alloys | Tinted ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
- Stock #: 330
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG9HT513311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,714 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Granite Pearlcoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Power Group, Alpine Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Fog Light, Tinted Glass, Roof Rack, Heated & Power Front Seats, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Telescopic Steering, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Rear Split & Folding Seats, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Beautiful inside and out, this 2017 Dodge Journey GT is loaded with all the essential features and then some! The car has been well looked after and it shows! The body is in pristine condition and the interior has been well cared for! Local new car dealership trade-in, don't miss it! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
