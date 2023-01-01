Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

120,682 KM

Details Description Features

$17,498

+ tax & licensing
$17,498

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,498

+ taxes & licensing

120,682KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840341
  • Stock #: 419896
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3HU419896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,682 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER SHARP POLAR WHITE ON BLACK HYUNDAI SEDAN IN EXCELLENT CONDITION, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 2.0L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, APPLE AND ANDROID CAR PLAY, TINTED WINDOW W/ WEATHER KIT, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, BLIND SIDE MONITORING SYSTEM, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AUX AND USB INPUT, CD/AM/FM/XM RADIO, CERTIFIED W/ WARRANTIES AND MORE! *** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

