2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,498
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9840341
- Stock #: 419896
- VIN: KMHD84LF3HU419896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,682 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER SHARP POLAR WHITE ON BLACK HYUNDAI SEDAN IN EXCELLENT CONDITION, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 2.0L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, APPLE AND ANDROID CAR PLAY, TINTED WINDOW W/ WEATHER KIT, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, BLIND SIDE MONITORING SYSTEM, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AUX AND USB INPUT, CD/AM/FM/XM RADIO, CERTIFIED W/ WARRANTIES AND MORE! *** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
