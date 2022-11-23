Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA5

101,213 KM

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

101,213KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9339802
  Stock #: 192482
  VIN: JM1CW2CL2H0192482

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 101,213 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION WELL KEPT SIX PASSENGER CHARCOAL GREY MAZDA CROSSOVER W/ THIRD ROW SEATING AND SLIDING DOORS, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE AND FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.5L DOHC ENGINE LOADED W/ CRUISE CONTROL, REAR-PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AUTOMATIC RAIN SENSING WIPERS, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS, POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS AND MIRRORS, SAFETY AND WARRANTY INCLUDED AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

