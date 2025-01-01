$17,989+ taxes & licensing
GS LOADED LOW KMS!
GS LOADED LOW KMS!
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$17,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Race Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that's ready to turn heads? Look no further than this stunning 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd! This sleek sedan in vibrant Race Red is sure to make a statement wherever you go. With only 92,100km on the odometer, this MAZDA6 has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Its loaded with features and ready for the road!
Inside, you'll find a comfortable Black interior, perfect for those long drives. The responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission provide a balanced blend of performance and fuel efficiency. This front-wheel-drive sedan is a joy to handle in all weather conditions, making it an ideal choice for the Canadian climate.
Here's a taste of what this fantastic MAZDA6 has to offer:
- Eye-Catching Race Red Exterior: Make a bold statement with a colour that stands out from the crowd!
- Loaded with Features: Enjoy a premium driving experience with a well-equipped interior.
- Fuel-Efficient 2.5L Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
- Low Mileage: With only 92,100km, this car has plenty of adventures ahead.
- Stylish and Comfortable Black Interior: Relax in a refined cabin designed for your comfort.
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
