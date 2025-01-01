Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Are you looking for a stylish and reliable sedan thats ready to turn heads? Look no further than this stunning 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd! This sleek sedan in vibrant Race Red is sure to make a statement wherever you go. With only 92,100km on the odometer, this MAZDA6 has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Its loaded with features and ready for the road!</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable Black interior, perfect for those long drives. The responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission provide a balanced blend of performance and fuel efficiency. This front-wheel-drive sedan is a joy to handle in all weather conditions, making it an ideal choice for the Canadian climate.</p><p>Heres a taste of what this fantastic MAZDA6 has to offer:</p><ul><li><strong>Eye-Catching Race Red Exterior:</strong> Make a bold statement with a colour that stands out from the crowd!</li><li><strong>Loaded with Features:</strong> Enjoy a premium driving experience with a well-equipped interior.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 2.5L Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.</li><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> With only 92,100km, this car has plenty of adventures ahead.</li><li><strong>Stylish and Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Relax in a refined cabin designed for your comfort.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

92,100 KM

Details Description Features

$17,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GS LOADED LOW KMS!

Watch This Vehicle
13168223

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GS LOADED LOW KMS!

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1762880912
  2. 1762880912
  3. 1762880912
  4. 1762880912
  5. 1762880912
  6. 1762880912
  7. 1762880912
  8. 1762880911
  9. 1762880912
  10. 1762880909
  11. 1762880910
  12. 1762880911
  13. 1762880912
  14. 1762880911
  15. 1762880911
  16. 1762880911
  17. 1762880910
  18. 1762880912
  19. 1762880911
  20. 1762880912
  21. 1762880911
  22. 1762880911
  23. 1762880912
  24. 1762880910
  25. 1762880908
  26. 1762880910
  27. 1762880910
  28. 1762880909
  29. 1762880908
  30. 1762880909
  31. 1762880910
  32. 1762880910
  33. 1762880912
  34. 1762880908
  35. 1762880910
  36. 1762880912
  37. 1762880912
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1GL1V56H1106569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Race Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that's ready to turn heads? Look no further than this stunning 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd! This sleek sedan in vibrant Race Red is sure to make a statement wherever you go. With only 92,100km on the odometer, this MAZDA6 has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Its loaded with features and ready for the road!

Inside, you'll find a comfortable Black interior, perfect for those long drives. The responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission provide a balanced blend of performance and fuel efficiency. This front-wheel-drive sedan is a joy to handle in all weather conditions, making it an ideal choice for the Canadian climate.

Here's a taste of what this fantastic MAZDA6 has to offer:

  • Eye-Catching Race Red Exterior: Make a bold statement with a colour that stands out from the crowd!
  • Loaded with Features: Enjoy a premium driving experience with a well-equipped interior.
  • Fuel-Efficient 2.5L Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
  • Low Mileage: With only 92,100km, this car has plenty of adventures ahead.
  • Stylish and Comfortable Black Interior: Relax in a refined cabin designed for your comfort.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan AWD PANO ROOF LOW KMS! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan AWD PANO ROOF LOW KMS! 141,825 KM $13,989 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LTZ ONE OWNER 6 CYL! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LTZ ONE OWNER 6 CYL! 141,300 KM $12,389 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Soul LOADED + LOTS OF SERVICE! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Kia Soul LOADED + LOTS OF SERVICE! 130,860 KM $12,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2017 Mazda MAZDA6