Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

192,000 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

  1. 1712946004
  2. 1712946005
  3. 1712946004
  4. 1712946004
  5. 1712946005
  6. 1712946005
  7. 1712946005
  8. 1712946005
  9. 1712946004
  10. 1712945374
  11. 1712946004
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
192,000KM
Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Exterior

Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&P Auto Centre

Used 2018 Ford Explorer Explorer 4WD XLT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Ford Explorer Explorer 4WD XLT 108,000 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Mustang 2dr Cpe for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Ford Mustang 2dr Cpe 169,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 328i 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 BMW 328i 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD 298,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A&P Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander