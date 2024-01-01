Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Escape

159,243 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1715182373
  2. 1715182380
  3. 1715182388
  4. 1715182397
  5. 1715182407
  6. 1715182412
  7. 1715182421
  8. 1715182429
  9. 1715182438
  10. 1715182522
  11. 1715182527
  12. 1715182534
  13. 1715182539
  14. 1715182546
  15. 1715182550
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
159,243KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GD8KUC11013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blackack
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,243 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Ford Escape SE 159,243 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2002 Ford Mustang GT 168,617 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Mustang for sale in Oshawa, ON
2008 Ford Mustang 176,531 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape