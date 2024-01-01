$25,999+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
167,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3c6jr7dt5kg645787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
A&P Auto Centre
905-571-1277
