2019 RAM 2500

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

13155433

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DL9KG517960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon...

2019 Ram 2500HD, Big Horn - One Owner-No Accident- CREW CAB, SRW, 6.7L I-6 CUMMINS DIESEL, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, 4X4, UCONNECT 4C, CLIMATE, Back Up Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Front& Rear Park Sense, Running Boards, Blind Spot& Cross Path Detection, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Transfer Case Skid Plates, Push Button Start, 18 INCH POLISHED ALLOY WHEELS, REAR CAMERA, FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST, SNOW CHIEF PACKAGE,Air Conditioning-Navigation System-Cruise Control-Power Seats-Heated Seats-Factory 5th wheel-Alloy Wheels-Power Windows-Parking Sensors-Keyless Entry-Run & Drive Excellent...Lot's More

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

 

==== Buy with confidence; ====

 

OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member

 

$00,000 + HST & Licensing

 

 FINANCING available

 

 WARRANTY available

 

 We’ll take your trade-in.

 

Car proof reports are available upon request. For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

 

766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.

 

Call/Email us for booking a test drive and showing

 

289-653-1993

 

oshawafineautosale@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993

$CALL

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2019 RAM 2500