$11,989+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT
2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$11,989
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,236,695 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an economical and nimble ride to navigate city streets or your daily commute? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is proud to present this sparkling white 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT. With its efficient gasoline engine and smooth Variable Transmission, this front-wheel-drive sedan is designed for a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. The classic white exterior paired with a sleek black interior offers a timeless and clean aesthetic, making it a stylish choice for any driver. Its compact size makes parking a breeze, while still offering four doors for convenient access for you and your passengers.
This 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd., is more than just a car; it's your practical partner for getting around. Don't let the 1,236,695 kilometers on the odometer deter you – this Spark has been on many adventures and is ready for many more. It's a testament to its robust engineering and has been well-maintained. Experience the ease of driving a car that's built for efficiency and everyday usability.
Here are 5 features that make this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT stand out:
- Agile Handling: Effortlessly zip through traffic and navigate tight city streets with the Spark's renowned nimble handling and compact design.
- Fuel Efficiency: Make fewer stops at the pump thanks to the Spark's economical gasoline engine, saving you money on your daily drives.
- Smooth CVT Transmission: Enjoy seamless gear changes and a fluid driving experience with the continuously variable transmission, making every journey more comfortable.
- Four-Door Versatility: Easily load passengers and cargo with the convenience of four doors, perfect for friends, errands, or weekend getaways.
- Stylish Black Interior: The sophisticated black interior provides a sleek and modern feel, creating a comfortable and inviting cabin environment.
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