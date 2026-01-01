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<p>Looking for an economical and nimble ride to navigate city streets or your daily commute? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is proud to present this sparkling white 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT. With its efficient gasoline engine and smooth Variable Transmission, this front-wheel-drive sedan is designed for a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. The classic white exterior paired with a sleek black interior offers a timeless and clean aesthetic, making it a stylish choice for any driver. Its compact size makes parking a breeze, while still offering four doors for convenient access for you and your passengers.</p><p>This 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd., is more than just a car; its your practical partner for getting around. Dont let the 1,236,695 kilometers on the odometer deter you – this Spark has been on many adventures and is ready for many more. Its a testament to its robust engineering and has been well-maintained. Experience the ease of driving a car thats built for efficiency and everyday usability.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Agile Handling:</strong> Effortlessly zip through traffic and navigate tight city streets with the Sparks renowned nimble handling and compact design.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Make fewer stops at the pump thanks to the Sparks economical gasoline engine, saving you money on your daily drives.</li><li><strong>Smooth CVT Transmission:</strong> Enjoy seamless gear changes and a fluid driving experience with the continuously variable transmission, making every journey more comfortable.</li><li><strong>Four-Door Versatility:</strong> Easily load passengers and cargo with the convenience of four doors, perfect for friends, errands, or weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>Stylish Black Interior:</strong> The sophisticated black interior provides a sleek and modern feel, creating a comfortable and inviting cabin environment.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2020 Chevrolet Spark

1,236,695 KM

Details Description Features

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14530779.826226658?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32163

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
1,236,695KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA6LC405401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,236,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an economical and nimble ride to navigate city streets or your daily commute? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is proud to present this sparkling white 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT. With its efficient gasoline engine and smooth Variable Transmission, this front-wheel-drive sedan is designed for a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. The classic white exterior paired with a sleek black interior offers a timeless and clean aesthetic, making it a stylish choice for any driver. Its compact size makes parking a breeze, while still offering four doors for convenient access for you and your passengers.

This 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd., is more than just a car; it's your practical partner for getting around. Don't let the 1,236,695 kilometers on the odometer deter you – this Spark has been on many adventures and is ready for many more. It's a testament to its robust engineering and has been well-maintained. Experience the ease of driving a car that's built for efficiency and everyday usability.

Here are 5 features that make this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT stand out:

  • Agile Handling: Effortlessly zip through traffic and navigate tight city streets with the Spark's renowned nimble handling and compact design.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Make fewer stops at the pump thanks to the Spark's economical gasoline engine, saving you money on your daily drives.
  • Smooth CVT Transmission: Enjoy seamless gear changes and a fluid driving experience with the continuously variable transmission, making every journey more comfortable.
  • Four-Door Versatility: Easily load passengers and cargo with the convenience of four doors, perfect for friends, errands, or weekend getaways.
  • Stylish Black Interior: The sophisticated black interior provides a sleek and modern feel, creating a comfortable and inviting cabin environment.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$11,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2020 Chevrolet Spark