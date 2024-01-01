Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

29,000 KM

Details Features

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 Standard Roof I4 144"

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 Standard Roof I4 144"

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

29,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN w1y4dbhy0np483690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Start

Seating

Quads / Captains

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter