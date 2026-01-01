$23,999+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford Escape
Active AWD
2024 Ford Escape
Active AWD
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
90,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fmcu9gn9rua79306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
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$23,999
+ taxes & licensing>
A&P Auto Centre
905-571-1277
2024 Ford Escape