$CALL+ tax & licensing
1967 Dodge Dart
DART
1967 Dodge Dart
DART
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5314
- Mileage 19,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Near mint condition! You wont find another one for sale like this! TRUE CLASSIC CAR! Step back in time with the timeless allure of a 1967 Dodge Dart. Classic charm meets modern convenience in this meticulously maintained beauty. Visit us today and own a piece of American automotive history. ***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES
Vehicle Features
Seating
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email DriveTown Ottawa
DriveTown Ottawa
Call Dealer
613-822-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-822-2725