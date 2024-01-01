Menu
Near mint condition! You wont find another one for sale like this! TRUE CLASSIC CAR! Step back in time with the timeless allure of a 1967 Dodge Dart. Classic charm meets modern convenience in this meticulously maintained beauty. Visit us today and own a piece of American automotive history.

19,200 KM

Details Description Features

DART

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

19,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN LH41B72127144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5314
  • Mileage 19,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Near mint condition! You wont find another one for sale like this! TRUE CLASSIC CAR! Step back in time with the timeless allure of a 1967 Dodge Dart. Classic charm meets modern convenience in this meticulously maintained beauty. Visit us today and own a piece of American automotive history. ***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES 

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

