1998 Chevrolet Corvette
C5/5.7L V8/CONVERTIBLE/POWERWINDOWS,SEATS,MIRRORS
Location
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8616713
- VIN: 1G1YY32GXW5127009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 85,906 KM
Vehicle Description
Presley's Auto Showcase welcomes a 1998 Chevrolet Corvette C5 convertible to the dealership! This unique vintage Silver charming beauty is one of its kind. This beauty has leather interior with power doors, power mirrors and power seats. This beauty has AC for those hot summers. It is equipped with cruise control, tilt steering and factory AM/FM stereo cassette player. This eye catching beauty has automatic transmission and a powerful 5.7litre V8 engine. This car is very low on kms and was taken care of with pride. This beauty will look fierce on the road and lovely in your driveway. Kindly call for inquiries.
Vehicle Features
