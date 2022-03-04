1998 Chevrolet Corvette

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 9 0 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8616713

8616713 VIN: 1G1YY32GXW5127009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 85,906 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Power Door Locks Mechanical Power Steering Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.