1998 Chevrolet Corvette

85,906 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

1998 Chevrolet Corvette

1998 Chevrolet Corvette

C5/5.7L V8/CONVERTIBLE/POWERWINDOWS,SEATS,MIRRORS

1998 Chevrolet Corvette

C5/5.7L V8/CONVERTIBLE/POWERWINDOWS,SEATS,MIRRORS

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,906KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8616713
  • VIN: 1G1YY32GXW5127009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 85,906 KM

Vehicle Description

Presley's Auto Showcase welcomes a 1998 Chevrolet Corvette C5 convertible to the dealership! This unique vintage Silver charming beauty is one of its kind. This beauty has leather interior with power doors, power mirrors and power seats. This beauty has AC for those hot summers. It is equipped with cruise control, tilt steering and factory AM/FM stereo cassette player. This eye catching beauty has automatic transmission and a powerful 5.7litre V8 engine. This car is very low on kms and was taken care of with pride.  This beauty will look fierce on the road and lovely in your driveway. Kindly call for inquiries. 

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Premium Sound System

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-XXXX

613-722-0852

