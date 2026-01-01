$33,650+ taxes & licensing
1999 BMW M
ONLY 65,000KMS!! TRUE CLASSIC BMW ROADSTER, HTD. &
1999 BMW M
ONLY 65,000KMS!! TRUE CLASSIC BMW ROADSTER, HTD. &
Location
Import Car Centre
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$33,650
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 65,155 KM
Vehicle Description
*** OTTAWA’S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER!! NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Summer officially starts in a few days and there will be lots of great top down driving as they say in this truly classic roadster!! A fresh trade in from the original owner!! Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic with gorgeous Ebony and Garnet Red leather seating surfaces, 17 M alloys, automatic stability control, 3.2L inline 6 cylinder, M steering wheel with blue and red stitching, leather wrapped gear shift, power top, sports seats, power seats, cruise control and only 65,000 original kms all compliment this stunning and classic 1999 BMW M roadster. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 45 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
Advertised price includes $22 OMVIC fee and $40 Carfax fee; excludes taxes and licensing. #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
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613-722-3030