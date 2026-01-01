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*** OTTAWA’S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER!! NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Summer officially starts in a few days and there will be lots of great top down driving as they say in this truly classic roadster!! A fresh trade in from the original owner!! Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic with gorgeous Ebony and Garnet Red leather seating surfaces, 17 M alloys, automatic stability control, 3.2L inline 6 cylinder, M steering wheel with blue and red stitching, leather wrapped gear shift, power top, sports seats, power seats, cruise control and only 65,000 original kms all compliment this stunning and classic 1999 BMW M roadster. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 45 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! Advertised price includes $22 OMVIC fee and $40 Carfax fee; excludes taxes and licensing. #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

1999 BMW M

65,155 KM

Details Description Features

$33,650

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1999 BMW M

ONLY 65,000KMS!! TRUE CLASSIC BMW ROADSTER, HTD. &

Watch This Vehicle
14294468

1999 BMW M

ONLY 65,000KMS!! TRUE CLASSIC BMW ROADSTER, HTD. &

Location

Import Car Centre

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

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Contact Seller

$33,650

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
65,155KM
VIN WBSCK9334XLC89146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 65,155 KM

Vehicle Description

*** OTTAWA’S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER!! NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Summer officially starts in a few days and there will be lots of great top down driving as they say in this truly classic roadster!! A fresh trade in from the original owner!! Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic with gorgeous Ebony and Garnet Red leather seating surfaces, 17 M alloys, automatic stability control, 3.2L inline 6 cylinder, M steering wheel with blue and red stitching, leather wrapped gear shift, power top, sports seats, power seats, cruise control and only 65,000 original kms all compliment this stunning and classic 1999 BMW M roadster. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 45 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

Advertised price includes $22 OMVIC fee and $40 Carfax fee; excludes taxes and licensing. #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

cassette player
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Import Car Centre

Import Car Centre

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
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613-722-3030

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$33,650

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Car Centre

613-722-3030

1999 BMW M