$29,950+ tax & licensing
2000 BMW Z3
2.3 ONLY 42KKMS!! M SPORT, 5SPD, LEATHERETTE, HK,
2000 BMW Z3
2.3 ONLY 42KKMS!! M SPORT, 5SPD, LEATHERETTE, HK,
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$29,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # F90007
- Mileage 42,065 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Yes, this roadster is truly the proverbial needle in the haystack!! Yes, that is correct...only 42,065kms on this classic BMW roadster and it is indeed the best time of year to buy a toy!! Finished in Titan Silver with contrasting black leatherette seating surfaces, 5 speed manual gearbox, M sports steering wheel, Harman Kardon sound system, fog lights, air conditioning, power seats, heated mirrors only 42,000kms all compliment this stunning 2000 BMW Z3 2.3i Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
