$1,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2003 Toyota Echo
2003 Toyota Echo
Location
Kenny U-Pull
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
844-536-6987
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
161,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDBT123630282369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,570 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Rusted rocker panels, dented rear door, trunk hatch.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Front air dam
Safety
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2005 Dodge Dakota ST Quad Cab 160,907 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent 219,246 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
2008 Saturn Astra XE 189,915 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ottawa
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2003 Toyota Echo