<p>Rusted rocker panels, dented rear door, trunk hatch.</p>

2003 Toyota Echo

161,570 KM

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

161,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDBT123630282369

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,570 KM

Rusted rocker panels, dented rear door, trunk hatch.

Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

Steel Wheels
Front air dam

Child Safety Door Locks

Trunk Anti Trap Device

Kenny Ottawa

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

