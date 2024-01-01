Menu
For sale: 2004 Toyota Celica GT with 127,000 km. This sleek, sporty coupe is being sold as-is and is a mechanics special due to rust on the frame. Ideal for someone with the skills and interest to restore it, this Celica GT offers a fun driving experience and a solid platform for a project car. Don't miss the chance to own a classic at a great price!

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

2004 Toyota Celica

127,920 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
2004 Toyota Celica

3dr LB GT Manual

2004 Toyota Celica

3dr LB GT Manual

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,920KM
As Is Condition
VIN JTDDR32T740175447

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 127,920 KM

For sale: 2004 Toyota Celica GT with 127,000 km. This sleek, sporty coupe is being sold as-is and is a mechanic's special due to rust on the frame. Ideal for someone with the skills and interest to restore it, this Celica GT offers a fun driving experience and a solid platform for a project car. Don’t miss the chance to own a classic at a great price!

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presley's Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Steering

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Conventional Spare Tire

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

