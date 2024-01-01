$2,700+ tax & licensing
2006 Buick Allure
CXL
2006 Buick Allure
CXL
Location
Kenny U-Pull
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
844-536-6987
$2,700
+ taxes & licensing
139,596KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G4WJ582361311280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,596 KM
Vehicle Description
Grinding brakes. Body damage on various panels. Rust on rear quarters.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ottawa
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
2006 Buick Allure