2006 Buick Allure

<p>Grinding brakes. Body damage on various panels. Rust on rear quarters.</p>

139,596 KM

CXL

CXL

Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

139,596KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G4WJ582361311280

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,596 KM

Grinding brakes. Body damage on various panels. Rust on rear quarters.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

