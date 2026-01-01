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*VEHICLE SOLD AS IS NOT CERTIFIED!* Automatic W/ 3.0L V6!! Keyless entry, AM/FM/CD player, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control and more!!We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2009 Ford Escape

226,071 KM

Details Description

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Ford Escape

AUTO | 3.0L V6 | CRUISE | CD PLAYER | POWER GROUP

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14032752

2009 Ford Escape

AUTO | 3.0L V6 | CRUISE | CD PLAYER | POWER GROUP

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
226,071KM
VIN 1FMCU03G49KB76878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 226,071 KM

Vehicle Description

*VEHICLE SOLD AS IS NOT CERTIFIED!* Automatic W/ 3.0L V6!! Keyless entry, AM/FM/CD player, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control and more!!We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$1,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2009 Ford Escape