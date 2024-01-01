$6,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2009 Pontiac Vibe
2009 Pontiac Vibe
Location
Autoland
4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1
613-794-6011
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
188,300KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5Y2SP67819Z458187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,300 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle sold with Safety & 6 Months warranty
Financing available
$6,500 + HST & Licensing
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autoland
2012 Kia Rondo 80,860 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE 174,200 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 103,138 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Autoland
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoland
4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1
Call Dealer
613-794-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Autoland
613-794-6011
2009 Pontiac Vibe