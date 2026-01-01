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<p>RIGHT HAND DRIVING CAR</p>

2009 Toyota Prius

93,825 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Prius

HB- RIGHT HAND DRIVING

Watch This Vehicle
14035680

2009 Toyota Prius

HB- RIGHT HAND DRIVING

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1777757114809
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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
93,825KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,825 KM

Vehicle Description

RIGHT HAND DRIVING CAR

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
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613-218-3354

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$10,495

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2009 Toyota Prius