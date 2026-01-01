$10,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Toyota Prius
HB- RIGHT HAND DRIVING
2009 Toyota Prius
HB- RIGHT HAND DRIVING
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
93,825KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,825 KM
Vehicle Description
RIGHT HAND DRIVING CAR
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
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613-218-XXXX(click to show)
$10,495
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AZ Auto Sales and Services
613-218-3354
2009 Toyota Prius