2010 Chevrolet Corvette

95,034 KM

$37,871

+ tax & licensing
$37,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

w/3LT Targa Roof

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

w/3LT Targa Roof

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

$37,871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A4868
  • Mileage 95,034 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW...SPECIAL JET STREAM BLUE COLOR! T-TOP TRANSPARENT ROOF, 6.2L V8 LS3, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SOFT RIDE SUSPENSION, CHROME WHEELS AND MORE! SUPER CLEAN LOCAL VET. A MUST SEE! DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS.; *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

