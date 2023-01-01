Menu
2010 Jeep Patriot

90,800 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Jeep Patriot

Sport 2WD

2010 Jeep Patriot

Sport 2WD

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,800KM
Used
VIN 1J4NT2GB5AD660362

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 147
  • Mileage 90,800 KM

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Tilt Steering Wheel

Rear Window Wiper

CD Player

Rear Defrost

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

2010 Jeep Patriot