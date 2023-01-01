$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Jeep Patriot
Sport 2WD
2010 Jeep Patriot
Sport 2WD
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-695-0800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
90,800KM
Used
VIN 1J4NT2GB5AD660362
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 147
- Mileage 90,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0I PREMIUM CVT 178,500 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2012 Audi Q5 2.0 quattro Premium 187,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 2.5L SE 135,450 KM $9,949 + tax & lic
Email Garage Plus Auto Centre
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
Call Dealer
613-695-XXXX(click to show)
