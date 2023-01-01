Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Jeep Wrangler

191,670 KM

Details Description Features

$19,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2010 Jeep Wrangler

2010 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1699128325
  2. 1699128325
  3. 1699128325
  4. 1699128323
  5. 1699128324
  6. 1699128324
  7. 1699128324
  8. 1699128323
  9. 1699128322
  10. 1699128323
  11. 1699128323
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,871

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
191,670KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631205
  • Stock #: A5196
  • VIN: 1J4BA5H18AL147600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5196
  • Mileage 191,670 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Jeep Wrangler Sahara .HARD TOP, Comes with weather tech mats, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING& MUCH MORE!!! ***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 265,066 KM
$10,871 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 4D...
 62,085 KM
$20,871 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 124,351 KM
$11,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory