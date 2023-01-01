Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Only 111,000 Kms </p><p>Drives great<br />AWD<br />7 Passengers<br />No rust</p>

2010 Mazda CX-9

111,280 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Mazda CX-9

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda CX-9

GT

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

  1. 1700003809
  2. 1700003809
  3. 1700003809
  4. 1700003809
  5. 1700003809
  6. 1700003809
  7. 1700003809
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
111,280KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JM3TB3MA7A0222796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 111,000 Km's 

Drives great
AWD
7 Passengers
No rust

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoland

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL 0 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Forester XT Limited for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Subaru Forester XT Limited 119,236 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 137,801 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoland

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

Call Dealer

613-794-XXXX

(click to show)

613-794-6011

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda CX-9