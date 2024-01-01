$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Toyota Tacoma
2010 Toyota Tacoma
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
245,000KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TEMU4FN5AZ711954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 111
- Mileage 245,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services
2017 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5" SLT 141,021 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew Plus 170,323 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 120,634 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Email AZ Auto Sales and Services
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Call Dealer
613-218-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
AZ Auto Sales and Services
613-218-3354
2010 Toyota Tacoma