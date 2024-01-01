Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Toyota Tacoma

245,000 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Tacoma

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Tacoma

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1714681605
  2. 1714681614
  3. 1714681618
  4. 1714681621
  5. 1714681625
  6. 1714681628
  7. 1714681631
  8. 1714681634
  9. 1714681637
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
245,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TEMU4FN5AZ711954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 111
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2017 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5
2017 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5" SLT 141,021 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew Plus for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew Plus 170,323 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 120,634 KM $10,495 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Tacoma