2011 Audi R8
V10 Spyder AUDI, R8 V10, SPYDER, WOW!!!! as traded
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$87,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,991KM
VIN WUAVNAFG9BN000198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phantom Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # p-9152b
- Mileage 53,991 KM
Vehicle Description
AS IS
Compare at $90525 - Myers Cadillac is just $87888!
JUST IN - as traded 2011 AUDI R8 SPYDER V10- Enhanced Fine Nappa leather and Navigation Package. BLACK EXTERIOR, RED LEATHER INTERIOR, BLACK WHEELS, CONERTIBLE SOFT TOP, 525 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque, with power sent to all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. 6-speed R-Tronic automated manual transmission. The R8 V10 could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 3.7 seconds and had a top track speed around 196 mph- AS TRADED, NON SMOKER- NO ADMIN FEES.
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Pwr windows
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Valet key
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Aluminum door sills
Storage compartments in doors
Automatic Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Tool Kit
Dry sump lubrication
Permanent quattro all-wheel drive system
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Side intrusion door beams
Dual front knee airbags
Exterior
LED Brake Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth phone preparation
Additional Features
Aluminum fuel filler door
Leather-wrapped parking brake
Convertible Soft Top
Ashtray & lighter
Anti-theft alarm w/engine immobilizer
Storage pkg
Bang & Olufsen Sound System
Wipers w/rain sensor
Backlit instrument cluster w/auto brightness control
Driver info system w/on-board computer
Servotronic electromechanical pwr steering w/speed-dependent pwr assistance
Single-frame high gloss black grille
Audi space frame (ASF)
Automatically extending rear spoiler w/manual operation feature
Tire mobility system -inc: sealant & 12V compressor
10-way pwr heated sport seats -inc: 4-way pwr lumbar, headrests
Rear window defogger w/timed shut off
6-speed R tronic automatic transmission -inc: "shift-by-wire" technology, automatic & sport modes
Audi magnetic ride adaptive damping system
Front/rear 4-link suspension
3-point seat belts -inc: belt tensioners, force limiters
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic rear brake pressure distribution (EBD)
Crash sensor -inc: fuel supply shut off, battery disconnect, doors unlock
AUDI PARKING SYSTEM W/REARVIEW CAMERA
Dual twin exhaust
Seat-mounted front head & thorax airbags
Audi hill hold
LED headlights w/light sensor
Auto-dimming pwr folding heated exterior mirrors w/integrated LED turn signals
Micro metallic grey trim
5.2L DOHC FSI 40-valve V10 engine
"Tone-in-tone" sideblades
Centre console -inc: (2) cupholders, storage
3-spoke flat-bottom leather-wrapped multi-function sport steering wheel w/alloy paddle shifters, steering wheel audio controls
Dual front airbags w/dual-threshold deployment, occupant detection system
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2011 Audi R8