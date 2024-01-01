$13,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
FX4
Location
Autoland
4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1
613-794-6011
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
197,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET2BKD90995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Autoland
4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1
