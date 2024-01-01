Menu
2011 Ford F-150

197,600 KM

Details Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Ford F-150

FX4

2011 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

197,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET2BKD90995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-XXXX

613-794-6011

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

2011 Ford F-150