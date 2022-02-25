Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

105,061 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Autoland

613-794-6011

GX

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

105,061KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8353875
  • VIN: JM1BL1KF3B1457051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,061 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean inside and out Only 105,000 km’s!!!!!!! S Model Automatic 2.0 L / 4 Cyl Price includes safety Financing available $7,500 + HST Autoland

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

