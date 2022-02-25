$7,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Autoland
613-794-6011
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Autoland
4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1
613-794-6011
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
105,061KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8353875
- VIN: JM1BL1KF3B1457051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,061 KM
Vehicle Description
Very clean inside and out Only 105,000 km’s!!!!!!! S Model Automatic 2.0 L / 4 Cyl Price includes safety Financing available $7,500 + HST Autoland
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autoland
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Autoland
4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1