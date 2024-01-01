Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RONYSAUTOSALES.COM</p><p>1367 LABRIE AVE </p><p>6900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>></p><p>FUEL AFFICEINT, AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, 2.0 LITERS, AIR CONDITION, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCK, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS TILT WHEEL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS </p>

2011 Nissan Sentra

113,856 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Nissan Sentra

AUTOMATIC/ACCIDENT FREE/2.0L/A/C/POWER GROUP/113KM

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Sentra

AUTOMATIC/ACCIDENT FREE/2.0L/A/C/POWER GROUP/113KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1711128288
  2. 1711128293
  3. 1711128289
  4. 1711128289
  5. 1711128294
  6. 1711128294
  7. 1711128291
  8. 1711128293
  9. 1711128290
  10. 1711128294
  11. 1711128293
  12. 1711128290
  13. 1711128288
  14. 1711128289
  15. 1711128290
  16. 1711129373
Contact Seller

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
113,856KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB6APXBL690622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,856 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE 

6900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>

FUEL AFFICEINT, AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, 2.0 LITERS, AIR CONDITION, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCK, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS TILT WHEEL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

Used 2011 Nissan Sentra AUTOMATIC/ACCIDENT FREE/2.0L/A/C/POWER GROUP/113KM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Nissan Sentra AUTOMATIC/ACCIDENT FREE/2.0L/A/C/POWER GROUP/113KM 113,856 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Sentra AUTOMATIC, ACCIDENT FREE, A/C, POWER GROUP, 144 KM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Nissan Sentra AUTOMATIC, ACCIDENT FREE, A/C, POWER GROUP, 144 KM 144,046 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Matrix XR, AUTO, AWD, A/C, POWER GROUP, CRUISE CONTROL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2006 Toyota Matrix XR, AUTO, AWD, A/C, POWER GROUP, CRUISE CONTROL 236,584 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Sentra