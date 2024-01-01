$6,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Sentra
AUTOMATIC/ACCIDENT FREE/2.0L/A/C/POWER GROUP/113KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,856 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
1367 LABRIE AVE
6900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>
FUEL AFFICEINT, AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, 2.0 LITERS, AIR CONDITION, ALLOY WHEELS, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCK, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS TILT WHEEL, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
613-744-7090