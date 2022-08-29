Menu
2011 Scion xB

245,102 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

XB, ACCIDENT FREE, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP, 245 KM

XB, ACCIDENT FREE, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP, 245 KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

245,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9177925
  • Stock #: B1134899
  • VIN: JTLZE4FE4B1134899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 245,102 KM

Vehicle Description

7900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDERS, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE. OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

