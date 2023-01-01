$26,458+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS | 426HP 6.2L V8 | LEATHER | REAR CAM | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
- Listing ID: 9978512
- Stock #: 230295
- VIN: 2G1FK1EJ2C9182427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 103,192 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE 2SS W/ 426HP 6.2L V8!! HEATED LEATHER, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, BOSTON PREMIUM AUDIO AND 20-IN AMERICAN RACING ALLOYS!! Leather-wrapped steering, paddle shifters, keyless entry, full power group incl. power seats, garage door opener, cruise control, auto headlights, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
