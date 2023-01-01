Menu
2012 Chevrolet Camaro

103,192 KM

Details Description

$26,458

+ tax & licensing
$26,458

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS | 426HP 6.2L V8 | LEATHER | REAR CAM | NAV

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS | 426HP 6.2L V8 | LEATHER | REAR CAM | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$26,458

+ taxes & licensing

103,192KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9978512
  Stock #: 230295
  VIN: 2G1FK1EJ2C9182427

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 103,192 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE 2SS W/ 426HP 6.2L V8!! HEATED LEATHER, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, BOSTON PREMIUM AUDIO AND 20-IN AMERICAN RACING ALLOYS!! Leather-wrapped steering, paddle shifters, keyless entry, full power group incl. power seats, garage door opener, cruise control, auto headlights, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

