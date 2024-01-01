Menu
<p><strong>--NEW EXHAUST MANIFOLD BOLTS-- 4 BRAND NEW TIRES-- 2500HD -- NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND--</strong></p><p> </p><p>Just in on dealer trade is this super clean Dodge Ram2500HD  that was freshly serviced with 4 new tires, new brakes all around and new exhaust manifold bolts (very common preventative maintenance item). </p><p> </p><p>Truck drives absolutely amazing, body is in great shape , sold certified and ready to drive!</p><p> </p><p>Financing terms up to 48 months available OAC with low payments!</p><p> </p><p>if youre looking for that clean, reliable workhorse with adequate mileage and tons of recent servicing done so you dont have to...THIS IS THE ONE!!!!</p><p> </p><p>Book in a road test today!!!</p>

2012 Dodge 2500

191,443 KM

Details

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

191,443KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,443 KM

Vehicle Description

--NEW EXHAUST MANIFOLD BOLTS-- 4 BRAND NEW TIRES-- 2500HD -- NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND--

 

Just in on dealer trade is this super clean Dodge Ram2500HD  that was freshly serviced with 4 new tires, new brakes all around and new exhaust manifold bolts (very common preventative maintenance item). 

 

Truck drives absolutely amazing, body is in great shape , sold certified and ready to drive!

 

Financing terms up to 48 months available OAC with low payments!

 

if you're looking for that clean, reliable workhorse with adequate mileage and tons of recent servicing done so you don't have to...THIS IS THE ONE!!!!

 

Book in a road test today!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

2012 Dodge 2500 2500HD
$17,795
613-680-4171

