$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Econoline
Commercial
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 99,656 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 FORD ECONOLINE E-250 – RELIABLE, DURABLE & WORK-READY!
LIKE NEW – LEGENDARY FORD COMMERCIAL QUALITY, SMOOTH DRIVE & BUILT TO LAST!
4.6L V8 ENGINE + AUTOMATIC – QUIET, STRONG & BUILT FOR LONG-TERM RELIABILITY!
E-250 COMMERCIAL TRIM FULLY LOADED WITH PRACTICAL FEATURES: SPACIOUS CARGO AREA, HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM AUDIO & TOWING CAPABILITY!
PERFECT FOR CONTRACTORS, DELIVERY SERVICES OR BUSINESS USE – SMOOTH, DEPENDABLE & READY TO WORK!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!
ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE
DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.
Vehicle Features
