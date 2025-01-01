Menu
<p data-start=130 data-end=678><strong data-start=130 data-end=193>2012 FORD ECONOLINE E-250 – RELIABLE, DURABLE & WORK-READY!</strong><br data-start=193 data-end=196 />LIKE NEW – LEGENDARY FORD COMMERCIAL QUALITY, SMOOTH DRIVE & BUILT TO LAST!<br data-start=271 data-end=274 />4.6L V8 ENGINE + AUTOMATIC – QUIET, STRONG & BUILT FOR LONG-TERM RELIABILITY!<br data-start=355 data-end=358 />E-250 COMMERCIAL TRIM FULLY LOADED WITH PRACTICAL FEATURES: SPACIOUS CARGO AREA, HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM AUDIO & TOWING CAPABILITY!<br data-start=551 data-end=554 />PERFECT FOR CONTRACTORS, DELIVERY SERVICES OR BUSINESS USE – SMOOTH, DEPENDABLE & READY TO WORK!<br data-start=650 data-end=653 />EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!</p><p data-start=680 data-end=721><strong data-start=680 data-end=721>ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=723 data-end=937><strong data-start=723 data-end=784>DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!</strong><br data-start=784 data-end=787 />TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.</p>

2012 Ford Econoline

99,656 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

99,656KM
VIN 1FTNE2EW9CDB32218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 99,656 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 FORD ECONOLINE E-250 – RELIABLE, DURABLE & WORK-READY!
LIKE NEW – LEGENDARY FORD COMMERCIAL QUALITY, SMOOTH DRIVE & BUILT TO LAST!
4.6L V8 ENGINE + AUTOMATIC – QUIET, STRONG & BUILT FOR LONG-TERM RELIABILITY!
E-250 COMMERCIAL TRIM FULLY LOADED WITH PRACTICAL FEATURES: SPACIOUS CARGO AREA, HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM AUDIO & TOWING CAPABILITY!
PERFECT FOR CONTRACTORS, DELIVERY SERVICES OR BUSINESS USE – SMOOTH, DEPENDABLE & READY TO WORK!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!

ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE

 

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

