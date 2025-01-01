$10,985+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Honda Civic
LX
2012 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
613-820-8588
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F48CH104523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
