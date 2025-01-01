Menu
2012 Honda Civic

114,500 KM

Details Features

$10,985

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

LX

13070680

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

613-820-8588

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F48CH104523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

