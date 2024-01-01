$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5292
- Mileage 213,218 KM
Vehicle Description
BACKUP CAMERA & BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEATS AND EXTERIOR MIRRORS! NO ACCIDENT! Very clean vehicle inside and out! Power windows, locks and mirrors. AM/FM Radio, CD player, 12V, USB and AUX outlet, A/C. Good engine and transmission. Great Reliability!
Very reliable and fuel efficient. Automatic transmission. Runs and drives great. AWD Great in the winter! Radio and Bluetooth controls can also be found on the steering wheel. Spacious vehicle and spacious trunk. Rear seats also fold down for extra storage when needed.**COMMERCIAL LEASING OR FINANCING AVAILABLE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ... ... ...
