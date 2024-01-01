Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;> BACKUP CAMERA & BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEATS AND EXTERIOR MIRRORS! NO ACCIDENT!  Very clean vehicle inside and out! Power windows, locks and mirrors.  AM/FM Radio, CD player, 12V, USB and AUX outlet, A/C. Good engine and transmission. Great Reliability!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Very reliable and fuel efficient. Automatic transmission. Runs and drives great. AWD Great in the winter! Radio and Bluetooth controls can also be found on the steering wheel. </span><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Spacious vehicle and spacious trunk. Rear seats also fold down for extra storage when needed.</span><span class=js-trim-text style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px; data-text=<p><span class= data-wordcount=80>**COMMERCIAL LEASING OR FINANCING AVAILABLE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ... ...</span><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;> ...</span></p>

2012 Honda CR-V

213,218 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1709130586
  2. 1709130586
  3. 1709130586
  4. 1709130586
  5. 1709130586
  6. 1709130745
  7. 1709130745
  8. 1709130744
  9. 1709130744
  10. 1709130745
  11. 1709130745
  12. 1709130745
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
213,218KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RM4H53CL800601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5292
  • Mileage 213,218 KM

Vehicle Description

 BACKUP CAMERA & BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEATS AND EXTERIOR MIRRORS! NO ACCIDENT!  Very clean vehicle inside and out! Power windows, locks and mirrors.  AM/FM Radio, CD player, 12V, USB and AUX outlet, A/C. Good engine and transmission. Great Reliability!
Very reliable and fuel efficient. Automatic transmission. Runs and drives great. AWD Great in the winter! Radio and Bluetooth controls can also be found on the steering wheel. Spacious vehicle and spacious trunk. Rear seats also fold down for extra storage when needed.**COMMERCIAL LEASING OR FINANCING AVAILABLE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ... ... ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas 2.0 TSI for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Volkswagen Atlas 2.0 TSI 110,245 KM $27,871 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Ford Explorer XLT 141,651 KM $16,871 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GX 145,536 KM $16,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2012 Honda CR-V