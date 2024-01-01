$16,558+ tax & licensing
2013 Acura TL
TECH SH-AWD| SUNROOF| HTD LEATHER | NAV | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,853 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE TL W/ TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE W/ PREMIUM 305HP 3.7L V6! Sunroof, heated premium Milano leather seats, premium navigation system, backup camera, ELS Studio audio system, 18-inch alloys, ambient lighting, premium sport steering wheel w/ paddle shifters, power seats w/ driver memory, headlamp washers, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
