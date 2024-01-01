Menu
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE TL W/ TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE W/ PREMIUM 305HP 3.7L V6! Sunroof, heated premium Milano leather seats, premium navigation system, backup camera, ELS Studio audio system, 18-inch alloys, ambient lighting, premium sport steering wheel w/ paddle shifters, power seats w/ driver memory, headlamp washers, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2013 Acura TL

147,853 KM

$16,558

+ tax & licensing
2013 Acura TL

TECH SH-AWD| SUNROOF| HTD LEATHER | NAV | REAR CAM

2013 Acura TL

TECH SH-AWD| SUNROOF| HTD LEATHER | NAV | REAR CAM

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$16,558

+ taxes & licensing

147,853KM
Used
VIN 19UUA9F58DA801038

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,853 KM

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE TL W/ TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE W/ PREMIUM 305HP 3.7L V6! Sunroof, heated premium Milano leather seats, premium navigation system, backup camera, ELS Studio audio system, 18-inch alloys, ambient lighting, premium sport steering wheel w/ paddle shifters, power seats w/ driver memory, headlamp washers, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

2013 Acura TL