$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto Quattro
2013 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto Quattro
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
187,135KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN WAUBFCFL8DN031092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,135 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Audi A4 Quattro WAUBFCFL8DN031092 - A luxurious and sporty sedan renowned for its performance and sophistication.
- 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine
- Quattro all-wheel drive
- 8-speed automatic transmission
- Leather upholstery
- Power-adjustable front seats
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Audi MMI infotainment system
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Xenon headlights
- Sunroof
- Keyless ignition
-
The 2013 Audi A4 Quattro WAUBFCFL8DN031092 offers a compelling combination of luxury, performance, and advanced technology, making it a standout choice in the sedan segment.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email GO2 Auto
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
GO2 Auto
613-680-4171
2013 Audi A4