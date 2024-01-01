Menu
The 2013 Audi A4 Quattro WAUBFCFL8DN031092 - A luxurious and sporty sedan renowned for its performance and sophistication. 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine Quattro all-wheel drive
8-speed automatic transmission Leather upholstery
Power-adjustable front seats Dual-zone automatic climate control Audi MMI infotainment system
Bluetooth connectivity Xenon headlights
Sunroof Keyless ignition The 2013 Audi A4 Quattro WAUBFCFL8DN031092 offers a compelling combination of luxury, performance, and advanced technology, making it a standout choice in the sedan segment.

2013 Audi A4

187,135 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Quattro

2013 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Quattro

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,135KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN WAUBFCFL8DN031092

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,135 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2013 Audi A4 Quattro WAUBFCFL8DN031092 - A luxurious and sporty sedan renowned for its performance and sophistication.

  • 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine
  • Quattro all-wheel drive
  • 8-speed automatic transmission
  • Leather upholstery
  • Power-adjustable front seats
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Audi MMI infotainment system
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Xenon headlights
  • Sunroof
  • Keyless ignition
The 2013 Audi A4 Quattro WAUBFCFL8DN031092 offers a compelling combination of luxury, performance, and advanced technology, making it a standout choice in the sedan segment.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2013 Audi A4