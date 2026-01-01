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*VEHICLE SOLD AS IS NOT CERTIFIED!*TOP OF THE LINE LTZ ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Heated leather seats, remote start, backup camera, premium Bose audio system, keyless entry, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlight, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2013 Chevrolet Trax

252,128 KM

Details Description Features

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4DR LTZ

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14294555

2013 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4DR LTZ

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14294555
  2. 14294555
  3. 14294555
Contact Seller

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
252,128KM
VIN 3GNCJSSB0DL188099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,128 KM

Vehicle Description

*VEHICLE SOLD AS IS NOT CERTIFIED!*TOP OF THE LINE LTZ ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Heated leather seats, remote start, backup camera, premium Bose audio system, keyless entry, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlight, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$4,200

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2013 Chevrolet Trax