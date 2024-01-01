Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;>2013 DODGE JOURNEY , DVD , MAG WHEELS ,7 PASSENGER ULTIMATE FAMILY RIDE !!! NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICEN SING EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES </span></p>

2013 Dodge Journey

94,765 KM

Details Description Features

$12,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1708790696
  2. 1708790696
  3. 1708790695
  4. 1708790695
  5. 1708790695
  6. 1708790695
  7. 1708790694
  8. 1708790693
  9. 1708790694
  10. 1708790695
  11. 1708790694
  12. 1708790691
  13. 1708790693
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,871

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,765KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFG2DT695945

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5278
  • Mileage 94,765 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 DODGE JOURNEY , DVD , MAG WHEELS ,7 PASSENGER ULTIMATE FAMILY RIDE !!! NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICEN SING EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4
2019 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box 182,930 KM $29,871 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus 177,319 KM $10,871 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Accord 4dr V6 Auto EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Honda Accord 4dr V6 Auto EX-L 231,611 KM $10,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey