$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Ford Econoline
E-350 Super Duty Ext Commercial
2013 Ford Econoline
E-350 Super Duty Ext Commercial
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTSS3EL6DDA12031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 71,550 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr 151,780 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Honda Pilot LX 251,070 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 230,296 KM $20,871 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email DriveTown Ottawa
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-822-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
DriveTown Ottawa
613-822-2725
2013 Ford Econoline