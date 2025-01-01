Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford Econoline

71,550 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Ext Commercial

Watch This Vehicle
12276537

2013 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Ext Commercial

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1741873590
  2. 1741873590
  3. 1741873590
  4. 1741873590
  5. 1741873589
  6. 1741873589
  7. 1741873589
  8. 1741873589
  9. 1741873590
  10. 1741873590
  11. 1741873589
  12. 1741873589
  13. 1741873589
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTSS3EL6DDA12031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 71,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr 151,780 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Pilot LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2010 Honda Pilot LX 251,070 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 230,296 KM $20,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Econoline