2013 FORD F-150 FX4 - Fully loaded leather, heated seats, sunroof, back up camera, great truck 2 tone leather interior ***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES

2013 Ford F-150

169,488 KM

$22,871

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

XLT CREW 4X4

2013 Ford F-150

XLT CREW 4X4

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,871

+ taxes & licensing

169,488KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET0DFB78107

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5055
  • Mileage 169,488 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD F-150 CREW 4X4 XTR- loaded, great truck ***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

$22,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2013 Ford F-150