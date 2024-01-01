$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 157" FX4
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
101,362KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET4DFD71344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,362 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
