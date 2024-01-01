Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford F-150

101,362 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 157" FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 157" FX4

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1727978785
  2. 1727978785
  3. 1727978782
  4. 1727978788
  5. 1727978782
  6. 1727978785
  7. 1727978784
  8. 1727978788
  9. 1727978788
  10. 1727978783
  11. 1727978788
  12. 1727978788
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,362KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET4DFD71344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,362 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr SV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr SV 180,074 KM $11,871 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC 0 $19,871 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500 4WD Crew Cab 153.7
2017 GMC Sierra 2500 4WD Crew Cab 153.7" SLT 152,535 KM $49,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150