Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford Fusion

43,501 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12872705

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1755360539
  2. 1755360539
  3. 1755360539
  4. 1755360539
  5. 1755360539
  6. 1755360539
  7. 1755360539
  8. 1755360539
  9. 1755360539
  10. 1755360539
  11. 1755360539
  12. 1755360539
  13. 1755360539
  14. 1755360539
  15. 1755360539
  16. 1755360539
  17. 1755360539
  18. 1755360539
  19. 1755360539
  20. 1755360539
  21. 1755360539
  22. 1755360539
  23. 1755360539
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,501KM
Good Condition
VIN 3FA6POH74DR223760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,501 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 175,691 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX 205,217 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 112,585 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2013 Ford Fusion