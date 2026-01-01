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2013 Hino 195

85,360 KM

Details

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+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Hino 195

Diesel

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14528496.826159548?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=28461

2013 Hino 195

Diesel

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
85,360KM
VIN JHHWDL2H3DK001590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,360 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
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613-822-2725

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DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2013 Hino 195