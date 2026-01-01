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2013 Hino 195
Diesel
2013 Hino 195
Diesel
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
85,360KM
VIN JHHWDL2H3DK001590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,360 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
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DriveTown Ottawa
613-822-2725
2013 Hino 195