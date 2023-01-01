Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Ottawa, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

  1. 1700003143
  2. 1700003143
  3. 1700003143
  4. 1700003143
  5. 1700003143
  6. 1700003143
  7. 1700003143
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE6DH211305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoland

Used 2014 Subaru Forester XT Limited for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Subaru Forester XT Limited 119,236 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 137,801 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 64,500 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoland

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

Call Dealer

613-794-XXXX

(click to show)

613-794-6011

Quick Links
Directions Website
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra