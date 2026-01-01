Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

135,200 KM

Details Features

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Watch This Vehicle
14035674

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1777756508171
  2. 1777756508638
  3. 1777756509073
  4. 1777756509518
  5. 1777756509947
  6. 1777756510366
  7. 1777756510812
  8. 1777756511226
  9. 1777756511662
  10. 1777756512099
  11. 1777756512529
  12. 1777756512962
  13. 1777756513379
  14. 1777756513811
  15. 1777756514233
  16. 1777756514641
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
135,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF8AB0DA881476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2014 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 RAM 1500 SLT 127,789 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Sienna Ex for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Toyota Sienna Ex 160,025 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Sienna LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Toyota Sienna LE 134,509 KM $21,495 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class