$10,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
135,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF8AB0DA881476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
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613-218-XXXX(click to show)
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing>
AZ Auto Sales and Services
613-218-3354
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class