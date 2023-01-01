Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

199,059 KM

Details Description

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Rev Motors

613-791-3000

GL350 BlueTEC | AWD | 7 Pass | Rear Entertainment

Location

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

199,059KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9541861
  • Stock #: 1501
  • VIN: 4JGDF2EE0DA139590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 199,059 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mercedes Benz GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC | Leather | 360 Camera | Navigation

Obsidian Black Exterior | Brown Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Front Power Seats | Rear Climate Control | Front and Rear Heated Seats | Power Trunk | Rear Entertainment Screens | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Parking Aid | Traction Control | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Steering Wheel | Cruise Control | Push Button Start | 360 Camera | Navigation | Distance Warning | Attention Assist | Lane Keep Assist and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

