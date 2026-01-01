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2013 Toyota Avalon
XLE
2013 Toyota Avalon
XLE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
99,670KM
VIN 4T1BK1EB1DU032890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0739B
- Mileage 99,670 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors
The Toyota Avalon is a big, spacious full-size sedan with bold style inside and out. This 2013 Toyota Avalon is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
If you have always appreciated the practicality and comfort of a full-size sedan, but long for the handling characteristics and fuel efficiency of a mid-size, placing the 2013 Toyota Avalon at the top of your list would be a wise decision. Given its class-leading resale value and stellar record for reliability, the 2013 Toyota Avalon is a smart buy for value-conscious shoppers. The completely redesigned 2013 Avalon ushers in a new era of style and refinement for the Toyota brand. The 2013 Toyota Avalon offers perhaps the finest cabin in its class with first-rate materials, user-friendly controls, and impressive fit and finish.
This sedan has 99,670 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
The Toyota Avalon is a big, spacious full-size sedan with bold style inside and out. This 2013 Toyota Avalon is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
If you have always appreciated the practicality and comfort of a full-size sedan, but long for the handling characteristics and fuel efficiency of a mid-size, placing the 2013 Toyota Avalon at the top of your list would be a wise decision. Given its class-leading resale value and stellar record for reliability, the 2013 Toyota Avalon is a smart buy for value-conscious shoppers. The completely redesigned 2013 Avalon ushers in a new era of style and refinement for the Toyota brand. The 2013 Toyota Avalon offers perhaps the finest cabin in its class with first-rate materials, user-friendly controls, and impressive fit and finish.
This sedan has 99,670 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Door Map Pockets
Assist grips
Front seatback pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Electric rear window defroster w/timer
Chrome inner door handles
Coat hooks
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Leather Seating Surfaces
Pwr fuel lid release
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Sliding front centre console box
12V accessory pwr outlet
Fully carpeted cargo area
Overhead sunglass compartment
Pwr windows -inc: jam protection, auto up/down on all windows
Warning lights -inc: low washer fluid, door ajar, front seat belts, tire pressure monitoring system
8-way driver/4-way passenger pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: pwr driver lumbar support, recline, fore/aft adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment, vertical headrest adjustment, driver seat memory
Rear seats -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/pass-through
Auto dual-zone climate control -inc: cabin air filter, rear seat heater ducts
Carpeted all-season floor mats
Lighting -inc: door courtesy lamps, map lamps, front & rear area lamps, trunk lamp
Instrumentation -inc: eco indicator, tachometer, dual trip odometer, shift position indicator, multi-information display, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Direct ignition system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Stainless steel dual exhaust system
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
Dual VVT-i variable valve timing w/intelligence
6-speed automatic super electronically-controlled transmission (Super-ECT) -inc: sequential multi-mode shifter
Front ventilated & solid rear disc brakes
MacPherson rear independent suspension -inc: dual-link control arms, gas struts, coil springs
MacPherson front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas struts
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine -inc: eco & sport modes
Safety
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front seat-mounted side impact airbags
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters
Side impact beams
Brake assist (BA)
Adjustable B-pillar & C-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Driver & front passenger knee airbags
Smart stop technology (SST)
Rear seatbelt comfort fit guides
Rear side impact airbags
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Front & rear splash guards
Projector style halogen headlamps
P225/45R18 tires
18" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
High solar energy-absorbing glass
Front windshield acoustic glass
Pwr moonroof -inc: sunshade
Variable intermittent wipers -inc: mist feature
Automatic headlamp system -inc: double-eye projector ellipsoid system (PES) low-beams
Rear LED high mount stop light
Folding pwr heated mirrors w/memory -inc: integrated turn signals
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2013 Toyota Avalon